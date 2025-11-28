OTS Media Forum hosts panel session on opportunities for mutual cooperation (PHOTO) (UPD.)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the second panel session on "Cooperation Opportunities of OTS member states in the digital media environment" as part of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The panel session was moderated by Elmira Musazadeh, Chief Editor of CBC TV Azerbaijan, Head of News, Special Projects, and SMM.

The panel speakers included MP Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, Vice President of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan; Makpal Ukenova, Director of the Balapan Channel of the Republic of Kazakhstan's National Television and Radio Corporation; Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Press Counselor at the Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan; Tokhir Umarov, Head of the Content Production Department for Mass Media under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan; and Mustafa Lakadamyalı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Trend News Agency and Türkiye's renowned Demirören Agency (DHA) invite media from OTS and D8 countries to the artificial intelligence-based digital platform.

Speaking at the panel, Mikayilova noted that Trend and DHA agencies have presented a very interesting project together: a new platform based on modern information technologies and containing the cooperation necessary for today.

“We have already involved other states, even non–Turkic-speaking countries, in this project. China’s influential Xinhua Agency has also agreed to join the project. At the same time, we have invited all our colleagues from the Turkic states to this platform. A multimedia stock has been created here,” the MP said.

Mikayilova emphasized that the existence of such a platform is of great importance, especially in a period when disinformation is spreading widely in the internet space.

“In response to false information created through artificial intelligence, it is important to have a large amount of correct and accurate content. It is precisely for this purpose that we created this stock. Also, by successfully applying translation capabilities into various languages through artificial intelligence for the first time, we have achieved very positive results,” the MP stressed.

Mikayilova added that by attracting colleagues from other countries to the platform, a very positive media environment can be formed.

“Accurate news that properly guides the public will be presented here. Regardless of the essence of the news, the information will be correct and reliable. Establishing strategic communication between states is very important today. We must admit that social media and traditional media are extremely powerful tools in terms of influencing public consciousness, but the existence of such platforms and the creation of an environment where accurate information sources are gathered is essential.

For diplomats, decision-makers, and media-literate individuals, this platform is very valuable. Over time, with the development of technologies, a higher-level media system will be formed in this environment. However, at the current stage, we cannot stop: we must both strengthen the legislative framework and work toward creating new media law and establishing cooperation platforms,” Mikayilova said.

Recalling that a few days ago the D8 Countries’ Media Forum was held in Baku, the MP noted that such forums are greatly needed to ideologically strengthen the political line pursued by the state.

“By attracting other countries to the platform, we can expand the coverage area of accurate information in our region. Thus, we can create a barrier in the fight against fake news and disinformation. This will be very beneficial for all our colleagues,” she added.

İşbilir noted that cooperation between Turkish and Azerbaijani news agencies is growing stronger by the day, and Trend News Agency plays a particularly important role in this process.

He reminded that Trend News Agency maintains robust cooperation mechanisms and joint production with both the Albayrak Media Group and Demirören News Agency.

"We closely follow Trend’s news, the Azernews newspaper, and the TurkicWorld platform. As the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, we are doing our utmost to help advance this cooperation to an even higher level," he explained.

The press counsellor added that Trend’s TurkicWorld project serves as an excellent model for all media outlets across the Organization of Turkic States.

"This model should be applied and taken as an example both in traditional and digital media. The cooperation framework developed by Trend can serve as a foundation for various joint projects among the news agencies of all Turkic countries," he said.

İşbilir stressed that cooperation between Trend and Albayrak, Demirören and other agencies should not remain limited to Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"It should also be extended to other Turkic states. The same level of ties must be established with the agencies of other Turkic countries. I believe this model will be widely adopted. It should also serve as an example for building an OTS-wide media mechanism to combat disinformation," the diplomat also said.

He concluded by congratulating Trend News Agency for its service to the Turkic world and its contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye media cooperation.

The speakers discussed the development of cooperative frameworks within the digital media landscape, focusing on collaborative content production and enhancing information exchange.

The panel underscored the necessity of establishing flexible and trust-based platforms for cooperation among OTS member countries in response to the rapid transformations in the digital information environment.

The event highlighted that the implementation of joint digital initiatives, efficient management of information flow, and strengthening of media organization networks could significantly enhance communication capabilities within the region, fostering the creation of a cohesive and dynamic media space.

In addition, Eldar Rasulov, Media Relations Manager for the Azerbaijani operating company WUF13, gave a presentation on “Opportunities for the media at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13)” and drew attention to the fact that the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Baku in 2026, is one of the world's largest platforms for discussing the concepts of sustainable urban development, modern urbanism, and “smart cities.”

According to him, WUF13 will provide extensive opportunities for the media, with a media center for journalists equipped with high-speed internet, fully equipped workstations, and rooms for press conferences and interviews.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel