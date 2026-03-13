Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on digital consumer rights, e-commerce, and cybersecurity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. A forum titled “Consumers in the Modern Digital World: E-commerce, Digital Services, and Security Issues” has been held in Azerbaijan's Baku on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, Trend reports.

At the event organized on the occasion of March 15 - World Consumer Rights Day, speeches were heard on the protection of consumer rights in the field of e-commerce and digital services, ensuring security in the online environment, and educating consumers, and current challenges and development prospects in this direction were brought to attention.

Representatives of government agencies, the private sector, and independent experts also took part in the forum.

The event featured speeches by First Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control of Azerbaijan Jafar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Toghrul Aliyev, and Head of the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Emil Mehdiyev.

During the speeches, information was provided on the importance and scope of consumer rights protection in the modern era and new opportunities and challenges arising in the field of electronic commerce and digital services against the background of the development of the digital economy, and it was noted that the protection of consumer rights is one of the important values ​​formed at the global level.

The speeches noted that in recent years, in parallel with the expansion of electronic commerce in our country, an increase in the number of applications related to consumer relations arising in the digital environment has been observed. The significance of enhancing consumer education in this area, particularly by boosting financial literacy and providing insights into safe conduct guidelines, was highlighted. The significance of collaborative efforts among governmental bodies, the private sector, and other stakeholders to mitigate potential cyber threats in the pertinent domain was also highlighted.

Within the framework of the event, representatives of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Main Department for Combating Cybercrime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Trendyol company also made presentations on “The impact of artificial intelligence on consumer behavior and rights," “Protection of personal data in the digital environment: modern challenges and risks," “Consumers, electronic commerce, and security in the digital world," and other topics. During the speeches, information was brought to the attention of the participants on the dynamics of the development of electronic commerce in the globalized world, the growth trends of digital payments, the main difficulties encountered on online platforms, the control mechanisms applied in this area, and the educational work carried out.

As part of the event, the "Istehlakchi.gov.az" platform (https://istehlakchi.gov.az/az), created by the agency to increase the legal literacy of consumers, was presented, and the opportunities offered by this internet resource were brought to the attention of the participants.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel