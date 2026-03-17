Azerbaijan tallies surplus in current account balance for 2025 (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted at 11:17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A surplus of $3.5 billion was formed in the current account balance of Azerbaijan last year, making up 4.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said at a briefing dedicated to the release of the balance of payments for 2025 today, Trend reports.

"Last year, the oil and gas sector surplus was $13.8 billion. At the same time, the non-oil and gas sector had a deficit of $10.4 billion.

The balance of payments for 2025 was affected by price and index fluctuations in global commodity, service, and financial markets. A surplus of $3.5 billion was formed in the current account balance, net foreign financial assets on the capital and financial flow balance increased by $5.4 billion, and net foreign financial liabilities by $0.4 billion.

Over the reporting period, the ratio of the current account surplus to GDP was 4.6%, which is a positive sign in terms of macroeconomic stability.

During the period, the realized part of the country's reserve assets decreased by approximately $1.4 billion. However, the country's strategic currency assets increased by $14.1 billion to $85.1 billion by the end of the period, which indicates that the country's macroeconomic stability has further strengthened," Nasirov noted.

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