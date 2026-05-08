Next group of ex-IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Khojavend (UPDATE)

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Details added: first version posted on 07:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Azerbaijan's Khojavend city, Trend reports.

At this stage, 57 families consisting of 206 people were presented with the keys to their apartments in the city.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs attended the ceremony.

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13:02

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city, Trend reports.

At this stage, 41 families consisting of 156 people were presented with the keys to their apartments in the city.

Representatives of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs attended the ceremony.

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07:16

On April 29, another resettlement convoy was sent to the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The resettled families are those who had been temporarily accommodated in various regions of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 41 families consisting of 156 people are being relocated to Agdam city, 57 families consisting of 206 people to Khojavend city.

The Great Return process to Azerbaijan's liberated territories continues in line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

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Növbəti köç karvanları Ağdam və Xocavənd şəhərlərinə çatıb (YENİLƏNİB)

Bakı. Trend:

Mayın 8-də yola salınan köç karvanı Xocavənd şəhərinə çatıb.

Trend xəbər verir ki, bu mərhələdə Xocavənd şəhərinə 206 nəfərdən ibarət 57 ailəyə mənzillərin açarları təqdim edilib.

Mərasimdə Ağdam, Füzuli və Xocavənd rayonlarında Azərbaycan Respublikası Prezidentinin xüsusi nümayəndəliyinin, Qaçqınların və Məcburi Köçkünlərin İşləri üzrə Dövlət Komitəsinin nümayəndələri iştirak ediblər.

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13:02

Növbəti köç karvanı Ağdam şəhərinə çatıb.

Trend xəbər verir ki, bu mərhələdə Ağdam şəhərinə 156 nəfərdən ibarət 41 ailəyə mənzillərin açarları təqdim edilib.