Anglo Asian Mining starts first production from Azerbaijan’s Demirli copper mine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Anglo Asian Mining plc, the AIM listed gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan has announced the start of commissioning and first production from the Demirli copper mine in the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the company.

Commissioning is ongoing with production expected to ramp up until the end of this year.

A full environmental and social impact assessment ("ESIA") has been completed for the Demirli project, further to initial environmental benchmark studies undertaken when the Demirli property was first awarded to the Company. In keeping with the Company's focus on environmental, social and governance ("ESG") management, Anglo Asian recently received its inaugural sustainability rating from Digbee Limited, an independent provider of ESG disclosure and benchmarking for the mining sector, which was announced on 24 June 2025.

Approximately 150 new full-time employees have been recruited to operate the mine and plant, and about an additional 50 experienced employees have been transferred from the Company's other operations to ensure a smooth ramp up of production. A variety of contractors are also on site, all under the supervision of the Company's technical and administrative teams.

"Production from Demirli is a significant step in the Company transitioning into a multi-asset, mid-tier mining company focused in Azerbaijan. The Company is a first mover in the mining industry in Azerbaijan and continues to assist the Government to develop and grow its minerals extractive industry. Demirli, in particular, will contribute to the renaissance of the Karabakh Economic Region.



We are expecting production from Demirli to ramp up this year to about 4,000 tonnes of copper, which will significantly increase our total copper production in 2025. The Company looks forward to issuing revised production guidance for 2025 in due course,” said Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri.