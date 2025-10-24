My nation takes pride in forgiving and accommodating - Ayaz Salayev (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. The Baku Network expert platform has released a new episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” featuring Azerbaijani film critic, director, screenwriter, educator, television presenter, actor, and Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan, Ayaz Salayev, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on the profound processes shaping the South Caucasus region, from rebuilding trust between nations to overcoming historical illusions and moving toward lasting peace.

Salayev articulated that the Caucasus is transitioning into a novel paradigm of advancement.



“We are advancing towards a state of peace; systemic integration initiatives are in progress, albeit with localized disruptions persisting.” Azerbaijan has successfully navigated the complexities of geopolitical dynamics, resulting in a quantifiable decrease in systemic volatility,” he stated.



In his analysis, he posits that trust constitutes the foundational element of enduring peace frameworks.



“In the absence of trust, the facilitation of dialogue and the attainment of outcomes become unfeasible. This represents the apex of complexity,” he stressed.

Salayev pointed out that securing lasting peace calls for more than just a diplomatic handshake; it also demands a fresh look at history and breaking free from the shackles of old ideologies. He shone a light on Azerbaijan’s deep-rooted values of tolerance and openness, showcasing a spirit that’s as old as the hills.

“In Azerbaijan, individuals engage in diverse religious practices autonomously, fostering an environment of inclusivity and comfort for all participants. We possess the capacity for reconciliation and proactive engagement, which is a noteworthy achievement,” he elaborated.



He emphasized that humanitarian and cultural synergies, rather than merely political frameworks, can function as a cornerstone for sustainable peace.

“The attainment of inter-nation harmony is feasible solely when emerging cohorts liberate themselves from the constraints of antiquated paradigms,” Salayev concluded.

