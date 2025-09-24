Serbia set to pass on Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Serbia will transfer Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly Ana Brnabić said at a joint press conference with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

"We also attach great importance to the development of cooperation in the energy sector," Brnabić noted.

She laid out the specifics regarding the gas handoff to Bulgaria.

"The agreement for rolling out a new gas network is currently in the pipeline for signature.



The contract is on track to be finalized shortly," the official added.

To note, the exportation of Azerbaijani natural gas is presently operational to a decadal cohort of European nations, encompassing Georgia, Türkiye, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and Slovenia. Among these entities, a total of eight are recognized as member states within the European Union framework. The Southern Gas Corridor serves as the principal conduit for these hydrocarbon exports, facilitating the transit of natural gas through the geopolitical landscapes of Georgia and Türkiye prior to its ingress into the European energy markets.

