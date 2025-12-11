Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs holding one-on-one meeting in Budapest

Politics Materials 11 December 2025 19:15 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. In Budapest, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan and Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó of Hungary are having a one-on-one meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The meeting is taking place within the framework of the 3rd Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue. The ministers will engage in a comprehensive assessment of bilateral relations and reaffirm their strategic commitment to enhancing the Azerbaijan-Hungary partnership in anticipation of the forthcoming 3rd Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

