Oil products supplied from Azerbaijan to Armenia are shipped from Agstafa to Georgia (VIDEO)

19 December 2025
Oil products supplied from Azerbaijan to Armenia are shipped from Agstafa to Georgia (VIDEO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has for the first time dispatched a shipment of domestically produced oil to Armenia by rail, Trend reports.

The freight train that departed from the Baku Freight Station arrived at the Boyuk-Kesik station during the night. After inspection at the station, the train will proceed to Georgia and then onward to Armenia.

It is noted that 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive fuel, loaded into 22 wagons, were sent by an ADY freight train from the Baku Freight Station to the Boyuk-Kesik station.

