Azerbaijani and Belarusian defense ministers hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. On March 6, at the initiative of the Belarusian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Trend reports via the ministry.

The parties discussed the acts of attack carried out from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the Nakhchivan International Airport and other civilian infrastructure.

Lieutenant General V.Khrenin stated that the Republic of Belarus strongly condemns such attacks and expressed their readiness to provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan.

The ministers also held an extensive exchange of views on military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.