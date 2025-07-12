Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France and Baku Network organize exhibition in memory of fallen journalists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. An exhibition commemorating journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty was held in Paris, organized by Baku Network and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, Trend reports.

The event was noted by the International Association for Cultural Diplomacy in France.

“Last night, I had the honor of attending an exhibition organized by Baku Network and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, held in memory of journalists who died while carrying out their professional duty. It was a solemn, thoughtful, and deeply respectful evening — a space where remembrance met reflection.

The remarks by Nigar Huseynova, Elchin Aghajanov, and Jean-Michel Brun highlighted the quiet courage of those who gave their lives in pursuit of the truth.

In a world growing louder by the day, this moment of silence served as a powerful reminder of the vital role of a free and honest press — and of the importance of remembering those who paid the ultimate price,” wrote Ferrouze Gadery, representative of the International Association for Cultural Diplomacy in France, on social media.