Former Presidential Administration official arrested in Ramiz Mehdiyev case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Eldar Amirov, former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and a former official of the Presidential Administration, has been arrested on charges of involvement in an attempted coup related to the case of Ramiz Mehdiyev, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court has ordered his pretrial detention for a period of four months.

Amirov previously served in the Presidential Administration during Ramiz Mehdiyev’s tenure as head of the Administration and had continued working as his assistant until recently.