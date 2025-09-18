Uzbekistan becomes hotspot for Chinese investment in leather industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Representatives of the Chinese company Runxin held negotiations with the Uzcharmsanoat Association regarding the implementation of a new investment project worth $1 million in the Tashkent region, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides discussed in detail the planned activities and key stages of the project. The initiative envisions the production of various granules for the leather and footwear industry, as well as the manufacture of seasonal footwear for both the domestic market and export. The primary export destinations are expected to be European countries and the United States.

The project is expected to significantly expand production capacity, create new jobs, train local specialists, and boost the export of finished products. This development marks a gradual shift in Uzbekistan’s leather and footwear industry from exporting raw materials to exporting finished goods, strengthening the country’s position in the global market.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and China continues to grow rapidly. In the previous fiscal year, trade exceeded $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent increase since the beginning of 2025. This robust growth highlights the deepening economic ties between the two countries and underscores China’s role as one of Uzbekistan’s most important and reliable partners.