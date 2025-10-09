Kazakhstan proposes deep grain processing clusters in partnership with Russia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed creating joint grain processing clusters between Kazakhstan and Russia, Trend reports.

The head of state made the remark at the Central Asia-Russia summit in Dushanbe.

According to him, the agricultural sector opens up wide opportunities for joint activities between the countries of the region and Russia. He noted that, despite the results already achieved, the potential for cooperation in this area could be significantly enhanced through the introduction of innovations.

“We are talking about the creation of agrotechnological start-ups, the widespread use of precision farming technologies, the development of modern agrologistics platforms, and the formation of centres of excellence, including those using artificial intelligence,” the president stressed.

Kazakh Leader recalled that Russia is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of grain, and Kazakhstan is also among the leaders in this indicator.

“Given our potential, we propose considering a project to create joint clusters for deep grain processing. This will allow us to produce not only wheat and flour, but also products with high added value,” Tokayev noted.

The president emphasized the importance of moving from competition to cooperation in foreign markets, as well as the strategic vision of transforming the agro-industrial complex into a high-tech industry.

“The synergy of the potential of Central Asian countries with the economic opportunities of Russia can qualitatively enrich the content of our multifaceted cooperation,” he concluded.