Georgia promotes innovation and investment opportunities at Web Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Georgia highlighted its growing startup ecosystem at Web Summit 2025 in Lisbon, with Deputy Minister of Economy Irakli Nadareishvili leading the country’s participation, the Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Georgia presented a dedicated exhibition space and the “StartUP in Georgia” initiative, giving local startups the opportunity to engage with global investors and mentors. Participating Georgian startups included Klics, BetterStep, VS1 – DeFi, Backoffice, Herio, and Tasteit.

“Developing the national startup ecosystem has been a priority for the past decade, aiming to build a knowledge- and innovation-based economy,” Nadareishvili said. He also took part in a panel discussion highlighting Georgia’s incentives for global startups, including tax benefits and a new startup status program.

Organized with Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency and Make in Georgia, the exhibition offered visitors detailed information on the country’s business environment and startup advantages. Nadareishvili said the exposure would help attract international investment and support the growth of both individual startups and the wider ecosystem.

He added that from 2026, Georgia will launch four new global accelerators to assist startups in accessing international markets and securing investment.