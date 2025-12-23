Russia dispatches grain wagons to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23.​ The shipment of wheat wagons from the Gmelinskaya railway station in the Volgograd region of Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports.

The first batch consisted of eight grain wagons, and the final destination is the Yerevan railway station.

It's planned to send 30 wagons carrying more than 2,000 tons of wheat along this route by the end of 2025.

The creation of a new logistics service was made possible by the decision to resume the transportation of transit cargo to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

This is the first time such transportation has been carried out since the early 1990s.

On November 6 of this year, a freight train consisting of 15 wagons carrying Kazakh grain to Armenia, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, departed from the Bilajari Railway Station. The cargo is transported along the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kesik route. Then, the train will pass through Georgia and go to the Dalarik station in Armenia.

The train departed from Russia at 00:15 (GMT +4) on November 4 and is carrying wheat with a total weight of 1,048 tons.

On December 18, the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR delivered the first locally sourced oil cargo to Armenia. Thus, 1,220 tons of RON-95 automotive fuel loaded into 22 tank wagons were sent by the ADY freight train from the Baku Freight Station in the direction of the Boyuk Kesik station.

On October 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly emphasized in a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation.

"I should also note that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is also a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer merely on paper but has already become a matter of practice," President Ilham Aliyev stressed.

In general, Armenia primarily imports wheat from Russia, which dominates its grain supply. However, recent trends show increasing diversification of sources, including Kazakhstan, Austria, Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine, totaling at least eight countries in late 2025. Kazakhstan supplies wheat via rail through Azerbaijan, while Georgia acts as a transit point for corn and some wheat.

