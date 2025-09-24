Azerbaijan's Baku set to host 2nd AZHAB Forum (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Baku will welcome the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum on October 7-8, 2025, bringing together local and international stakeholders in the industry, Trend reports.

Supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), this year’s forum is themed “Halal Industry as a Source of Sustainability in a Rapidly Changing World.”

The two-day forum aims to foster new collaborations in investment and trade, facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices, and attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan. Participants will include representatives of relevant institutions, industry experts, academics, entrepreneurs, and international organizations.

AZHAB Forum 2025 will consist of a conference and an exhibition. The conference will cover traditional halal sectors, including finance and tourism, as well as emerging topics such as halal business management, green transition, and the role of women in business. The first session will host the official launch of the OIC-SMENET, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) network supporting SMEs.

The exhibition will showcase products and services from Azerbaijan and abroad, offering companies a platform to expand their reach, establish partnerships, connect with potential clients, explore export opportunities, and learn about the latest trends and standards in the halal industry. Last year’s exhibition featured around 30 companies, while this year’s edition is expected to be larger with participation from more countries.

Additionally, the forum will host a two-day seminar by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce Halal Services titled “Think Halal: What Every Business Should Know,” guiding halal business models, standards, and international market access. An expert corner will offer individual consultations on halal certification.

The 2025 forum is organized in partnership with the OIC, SESRIC (Statistical, Economic, Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries), SMIIC (Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries), the Islamic Chamber of Commerce Halal Services, and Caspian Event Organisers LLC, with sponsorship from ATENA LLC.

The inaugural AZHAB Forum in 2024 drew approximately 350 participants from around 100 organizations across Australia, America, Eurasia, and Africa, and was endorsed by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

More information about the forum is available at: https://azhabforum.az/

