Azerbaijan reports ADB and EBRD's allocations for electricity transmission to Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ The ADB and EBRD have each allocated $1 million for electricity transmission to Central Asia, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, Javid Abdullayev told Trend in an interview.

He said that a joint venture has already been established in Baku for the electricity transmission project with Central Asia.

"For the preparation of the technical and economic feasibility study, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have each allocated $1 million. This will determine the scope of the feasibility study. The terms of reference have been agreed upon between the parties. The bank is currently working on selecting consultants to determine how the project will move forward," he explained.

The agency head underlined that work with Deloitte on the development of a business model for the export of renewable energy is close to finalization.

"This business model will allow us to assess whether the cost of delivering renewable electricity produced in our country to consumers in Europe will be economically viable and whether it will cover the investments made in these power stations. The analysis shows that, under certain conditions, Azerbaijan's renewable energy export projects are economically viable," the director added.

