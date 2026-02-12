Kazakhstan's FlyArystan set to resume seasonal flights to India

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier FlyArystan will resume seasonal flights on the Almaty - India's Khurja route in 2026, Trend reports via the company.

Flights will operate four times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from March 29 to October 23, 2026. This route was first launched in May 2025.

At the same time, FlyArystan is extending its flights on the Aktau - Dubai - Aktau route for the summer period of 2026. The route, which was opened on November 29, 2025, was initially planned to operate until March 24, 2026.

Flights on this route will be available from March 31 through October 24, 2026, with a frequency of twice a week-on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

FlyArystan, which commenced operations in May 2019, operates as a low-cost carrier under its parent company, Air Astana. Headquartered in Almaty, the airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.