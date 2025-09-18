Uzbekistan set to launch branch of Moscow State Technical University

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan has signed a decree establishing a branch of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

The branch is set to begin educational activities in the 2026/2027 academic year. According to the decree, student admissions will be conducted through both government-funded grants and tuition-based contracts. In collaboration with the Tashkent State Technical University, Bauman University will organize joint master's programs to train highly qualified specialists.

Graduates of the branch will receive a diploma of the standard university format, recognized in Uzbekistan as an official higher education qualification.

Meanwhile, over 60,000 Uzbek students are studying in Russian universities, making Uzbekistan one of the top countries with students in Russia.