We will continue to enrich uranium - Masoud Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons but will continue to enrich uranium within the framework of international law, Trend reports.

In an interview with Al Jazeera TV, Pezeshkian emphasized that the rejection of nuclear weapons is a firm political, religious, humanitarian, and strategic stance of the country.

“We completely reject the possession of nuclear weapons — this is our political, religious, humanitarian and strategic position,” he said.

The president reaffirmed that uranium enrichment will continue on Iranian soil in line with international legal standards.