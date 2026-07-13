Azerbaijan highlights information security as critical element of national security

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Information security today is not only a technical issue but also a vital component of national security and social stability, the representative of the Electronic Security Service (ESS) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Farid Zeynalov said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion titled “Digital Platforms and Information Safety: Current Challenges and Key Solutions” as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Information security today is not just a technical issue; it is also a matter of national security for states and an important component of social stability and security,” he said.

According to Zeynalov, digital platforms are increasingly being used to manipulate information, shape public opinion, carry out cyberattacks, and disseminate content created using artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies.

The representative of the Security Council paid particular attention to the protection of children and adolescents, calling them one of the most vulnerable groups of digital users.

He noted that responsibility for their safety should rest not only with the state, but also with civil society, academia, and parents.

Zeynalov emphasized that several countries have already implemented age restrictions on the use of social media, as well as mechanisms to verify users’ ages and restrict access to certain types of content. According to him, such measures help protect minors from cyber threats.

Furthermore, He noted that Azerbaijan has already begun implementing relevant measures aimed at improving the safety of children and adolescents in the digital space.