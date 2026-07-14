AI cannot replace human creativity in journalism, Farid Pardashunas says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Artificial intelligence is opening up new opportunities for the media industry, but human creativity and the ability to create unique content will remain key factors in journalism, tech blogger Farid Pardashunas said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Pardashunas made the remarks while speaking at a panel session titled "Media Horizon: Artificial Intelligence, Visual Storytelling, and the Next Generation Experience" held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"With the emergence of artificial intelligence, information has become democratized. Today, almost anyone can create content and share it with a broad audience. In the future, artificial intelligence will increasingly personalize information by offering each user content that matches their interests. This creates new opportunities for media development and audience engagement," Pardashunas said.

According to him, artificial intelligence is already becoming part of the daily work of modern newsrooms, helping journalists perform various tasks.

"Artificial intelligence can serve as an assistant to journalists, editors, proofreaders and translators. However, creative thinking, an individual perspective and the ability to independently analyze information will always remain in demand. If a journalist creates unique content and offers audiences new ideas, they cannot be replaced by technology," he said.

Pardashunas emphasized that the development of artificial intelligence directly depends on humans.

"The main source of artificial intelligence development remains data and content created by people. Human creativity is the foundation for further improvement of these technologies. Therefore, artificial intelligence and humans should not compete with each other but complement one another," the tech blogger added.