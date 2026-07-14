Shusha Global Media Forum highlights media diplomacy's role in rebuilding trust (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. A panel session titled "The Role of Media Diplomacy and Media Literacy in Restoring Trust" was held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports from the event.

During the discussion, the speakers addressed the role of media diplomacy in strengthening mutual understanding between countries, countering disinformation, and restoring public trust.

Participants paid particular attention to issues such as improving media literacy, developing critical thinking, promoting responsible information consumption, and the importance of international cooperation in combating information threats.

Speaking at the event, Zhang Lin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), noted that lasting peace and security in Asia can only be achieved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation, and that the international media play an important role in building trust among nations.

“Asia’s security and prosperity can only be achieved through dialogue and cooperation. Despite differences and, at times, complex relations among member states, we continue to prioritize dialogue over confrontation and cooperation over isolation. It is precisely this approach that allows us to build trust and create the conditions for long-term partnerships,” Zhang Ling said.

According to her, the diversity of Asian countries is not an obstacle but one of the region’s greatest strengths.

“We view Asia’s diversity as our greatest strength. Lasting peace and sustainable security are impossible without mutual understanding among people. That is precisely why the international media plays a particularly important role today,” she noted.

Zhang Ling emphasized that professional and responsible journalism helps strengthen mutual trust among people.

“By reporting on shared values, common challenges, cultural heritage, and human stories, the media help people better understand one another. When people see not what divides countries, but what unites them, trust arises naturally. And where there is trust, opportunities for cooperation and partnership emerge,” the Deputy Secretary-General of the CICA added.