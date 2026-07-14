CICA's Deputy SecGen on media diplomacy's role in building trust in Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Lasting peace and security in Asia can only be achieved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation, and the international media play an important role in building trust among nations, Zhang Ling, Deputy Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

She made the remark while speaking at a panel session titled “The Role of Media Diplomacy and Media Literacy in Restoring Trust,” held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Asia’s security and prosperity can be achieved only through dialogue and cooperation. Despite differences and sometimes complex relations among member states, we continue to prioritize dialogue over confrontation and cooperation over isolation. It is precisely this approach that allows us to build trust and create conditions for long-term partnerships,” Zhang Ling said.

According to her, the diversity of Asian countries is not an obstacle but one of the region’s main strengths.

“We view Asia’s diversity as our greatest strength. Lasting peace and sustainable security are impossible without mutual understanding among people. That is precisely why the international media play a particularly important role today,” she noted.

Furthermore, Zhang Ling emphasized that professional and responsible journalism helps strengthen mutual trust among nations.

“By reporting on shared values, common challenges, cultural heritage, and human stories, the media helps people better understand one another. When people see not what divides countries, but what unites them, trust arises naturally. And where there is trust, opportunities for cooperation and partnership emerge,” the Deputy Secretary-General of the CICA added.