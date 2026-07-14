Azerbaijan’s story reaches global audience through Shusha Media Forum - Reza Deghati (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Shusha Global Media Forum is an important international platform that helps spread the truth about Azerbaijan more widely throughout the world, World-renowned photojournalist Reza Deghati told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

''The Global Media Forum is an important event that gives journalists from different countries the opportunity to come, see everything with their own eyes, and learn the truth. However, this work must be continued on an ongoing basis so that the world can better understand Azerbaijan,'' he said.

According to Deghati, information plays a decisive role in today’s world, as it is through the media, television, radio, and social media that people form their perceptions of current events.

He noted that the Shusha Global Media Forum helps foreign journalists get to know Azerbaijan firsthand, witness the developments taking place in the country, and obtain reliable, firsthand information.

Deghati emphasized that such international initiatives are of great importance for strengthening dialogue among representatives of the global media community and promoting objective information about Azerbaijan on the international stage.

Meanwhile, the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is currently taking place in Azerbaijan's Shusha under the theme ''The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust. ''The event has brought together around 160 media representatives, experts, and officials from 53 countries to discuss pressing challenges facing the media landscape in the digital age.

Key discussions at the forum focus on combating disinformation, creating safe digital information environments, and addressing media ethics in the era of artificial intelligence. Participants are also taking part in interactive sessions and panel discussions exploring the role of journalism in peacebuilding and strengthening cross-border media dialogue.

The ongoing forum aims to promote practical solutions to enhance digital solidarity, support responsible journalism, and help restore public trust between societies.