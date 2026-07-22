Azerbaijani media to further expand positions in global information space - Hikmet Hajiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Azerbaijani media will further expand its positions in the global information space, remaining true to its principles of activity, and will continue to contribute to the strengthening of patriotism, national solidarity, and the protection of national interests in society.

This is reflected in a post shared by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, in X social network on the occasion of National Press Day.

Hajiyev said that today, Azerbaijani society celebrates the next anniversary of the national press.

According to him, the development path of the Azerbaijani press, founded on July 22, 1875, by the great enlightener Hasanbay Zardabi, is a vivid example of true patriotism, loyalty to the ideas of statehood, and tireless struggle for national progress.

The Presidential assistant noted that the media policy implemented under the leadership of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev since the mid-1990s, in addition to ensuring freedom of speech and information, and pluralism of ideas in the country, has created a reliable foundation for the formation and development of a strong and professional media.

He emphasized that the successful continuation of the policy founded by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the subsequent period and the successive reforms implemented in this direction have ensured the development of the Azerbaijani media in line with modern challenges and expanded its influence in the global information space.

Hajiyev recalled that during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, the Azerbaijani media, setting an example of true patriotism and solidarity, played an important role in delivering the country's true voice to the world community and exposing information provocations carried out against Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev also included President Ilham Aliyev's views on the Azerbaijani media in the post.

"Today, our media has earned great credibility not only domestically, but also internationally - and I say this with complete sincerity... Today, Azerbaijani media is capable of protecting national interests. It has achieved great success in exposing baseless accusations against Azerbaijan through solid arguments, thorough analysis, and factual evidence. Our media not only defends national interests, but also, when necessary, goes on the offensive," he said, quoting the statements of President Ilham Aliyev.

Hajiyev noted that in a period of complex processes in the world and the region, where wars and conflicts continue, Azerbaijan is distinguished by its security and development dynamics, and is further expanding its independent and principled policy, as well as equal partnership relations with power centers.

According to him, it is gratifying that the Azerbaijani media is also able to adapt its activities to current realities, takes into account modern trends in the global information space, and is distinguished by its activeness in solving important issues that determine the prospects for development, such as the application of advanced technologies, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and other issues.

"We are confident that our media will further expand the positions it has gained in the global information space, and at the same time, demonstrating loyalty to its principles of activity, will spare no effort in further strengthening patriotism and national solidarity in our society and protecting our national interests," Hajiyev emphasized.

In conclusion, the Presidential assistant congratulated the Azerbaijani media and journalists on their professional holiday, wishing them good health and success in their activities.

22 İyul - Milli Mətbuat Günü münasibətilə bütün media nümayəndələrini təbrik edirik!#MEDİA #MilliMətbuat pic.twitter.com/lNMLCAlafE

— media.gov.az (@MediaGovAz) July 22, 2026