President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva's support becomes foundation for general development of modern Azerbaijani journalism - editor-in-chief of Trend News Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The support of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has become the foundation for the general development of modern Azerbaijani journalism.

This is reflected in the publication of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief Emin Aliyev on LinkedIn.

"Today we celebrate National Press Day in Azerbaijan – a holiday for all who have dedicated their lives to journalism. I congratulate my colleagues and all media workers in our country on this significant day! We have come a long way in recent years. This journey has been a time of constant development.

We've created new multilingual projects, developed and implemented unique digital platforms, which have enabled us to expand our domestic and international audiences and demonstrate that Azerbaijani media can be successful and competitive in the international information space. Our modern platforms, on par with the best global solutions, make us unique, not just another news outlet.

Furthermore, we've fundamentally updated Trend News Agency's business model and, for the first time in the region, introduced artificial intelligence into our editorial management. All of these are our own products and solutions, incorporating the most modern technologies and leading tools available on the global market.

I would also like to highlight several international projects we have created in Europe. They have already established a strong presence in the region's media landscape.

I would like to emphasize that none of this would have happened without the conditions for media development in Azerbaijan. It's thanks to the support of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva that our country has created a favorable environment for the development of a modern, professional press, journalists, and journalism in general. This support allows Azerbaijani media to confidently move forward, innovate, develop, and adequately represent our country in the international media arena," the publication says.