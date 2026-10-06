Sunsync starts construction of 3GW solar panel plants in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. China's Sunsync company has begun construction of solar panel production plants covering 23 hectares in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Valeh Alasgarov told Trend in an exclusive interview on Tuesday on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku.

According to him, construction work began some time ago.

"The three modern production facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in stages next year," he said.

On September 10, 2025, during a visit to China by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission Shahin Mustafayev, an investment agreement was signed in Chengdu. The agreement, concluded between the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the Chinese high-tech company Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd., concerns the establishment of a solar panel manufacturing plant within the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The document was signed by Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone, and Xie Yi, founder and chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the agreement, the company will construct three modern manufacturing facilities on a 23-hectare industrial site, fully equipped with the necessary infrastructure and utilities, within the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The facilities will produce solar panels with an annual production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), as well as silicon crystals and components. The solar panels manufactured at the site will also be used in the construction of a solar power plant that the company is set to build within the Alat Free Economic Zone. The majority of the products will be exported to global markets, further strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a strategic hub for renewable energy production.

With assets totaling $1.7 billion, Sichuan Sunsync has rapidly established itself as a leading company in the solar panel manufacturing sector.