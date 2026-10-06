Germany ready to support Azerbaijan’s green energy export projects – official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Germany is ready to support Azerbaijan's green energy export projects, Deputy Director General at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), Gerlind Heckmann, told Trend in an exclusive interview on Tuesday on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference in Baku.

According to him, Germany sees great potential for the further development of bilateral economic relations with Azerbaijan, particularly cooperation in the energy sector, in the coming years.

He said that it is essential for the business community to develop concrete, structured, and economically viable projects to further expand economic ties.

"As the German government, we are pleased to support German companies operating in or exporting to Azerbaijan on a long-term basis, including by providing long-term export credits. We also collaborate with multilateral development banks to structure projects and financing packages aimed at funding specific initiatives and supporting businesses in both countries," Heckmann pointed out.

According to the official, the renewable energy sector holds great potential for Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan possesses significant potential for exploration and implementation in the renewable energy sector. Once concrete projects take shape in this area, the German government stands ready to support their realization," he explained.

Heckmann also spoke about Azerbaijan's plans to export green energy to Europe. He noted that the phased establishment of a "green corridor" is one of the key issues in this regard.

"If specific projects are identified, we can support them concretely and thereby contribute to their realization. I believe this is a process that takes time. It will not happen overnight, and we need to be somewhat patient. It is necessary to systematically examine and develop the entire structure of the 'Green Corridor'," Heckmann underscored.

The deputy minister stated that he considers the current period favorable for the development of German-Azerbaijani economic relations.

"Now is a good time to establish connections with businesses in both countries. I am optimistic. Positive developments are currently being observed in bilateral relations, and the political statements made this year have created a positive atmosphere," he noted.

Heckmann said that the sustainability of political relations and the long-term nature of the results achieved depend on economic substance.

"The sustainability of these relations naturally depends on economic substance. That is precisely what we need. For instance, the goal of the newly established German-Azerbaijani Business Council is to structure the economic dialogue more systematically. A bilateral political working group has been active for years, but now we want to focus more on economic substance on both sides," he mentioned.

According to him, the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are quite extensive.

"There are broad opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, transport, energy, agriculture, and other sectors. Germany's experience could be significant in all these areas. The German economy could seek to participate in the comprehensive and transformative processes underway in Azerbaijan," Heckmann added.

He also stressed that the peace process in the region would have a positive impact on economic development.

"Peace contributes to positive economic development in the region. For decades, conflict shaped the region's political and economic realities. Now, however, this landscape is beginning to change, and that is a very positive development," Heckmann said.

The official noted that ensuring lasting peace in the region is in the interest not only of the regional countries but also of Europe and Germany.

"This will enable the creation of new transport links, the exploration and development of new markets, and allow investors to make long-term plans. I believe this is precisely what we all need," Heckmann emphasized