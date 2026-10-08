C5 becomes C6: Why Central Asia cannot do without Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is taking part in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan. For Baku, this is the first summit at this level since Azerbaijan was granted full membership in the format. We look at how a country that is not geographically part of Central Asia has become an essential part of the region’s architecture.

On October 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is taking part in the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan during a working visit to Turkmenistan. Formally, it is another item on the regional diplomatic calendar. In substance, however, it marks the culmination of a three-year evolution in Baku’s status within the format: from an invited guest to a full-fledged - and increasingly indispensable - participant.

The Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia were first held in 2018 in Astana. Since then, seven official and one informal meeting have taken place. For the five Central Asian republics, the format provides a platform to coordinate positions on security, water, trade and transit without external mediators. For Azerbaijan, it has become one of the key ways to institutionalize relations with a region with which Baku shares historical and cultural ties, linguistic affinity and a common Caspian dimension.

Azerbaijan moved toward its current status step by step. In 2023 and 2024, at the 5th and 6th Consultative Meetings, Ilham Aliyev attended as an honorary guest and addressed the gatherings. It was a status that demonstrated interest but guaranteed nothing: a guest is invited to a particular meeting, while a participant becomes a permanent part of the format.

The turning point came on November 16, 2025. At the 7th meeting in Tashkent, a decision was made to grant Azerbaijan full participation. In effect, Central Asia recognized that its Caspian and transit agenda was incomplete without Baku. A logical continuation came at the informal meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on July 31, 2026, which Aliyev attended during a state visit. The leaders signed the Cholpon-Ata Declaration following the meeting. Today’s gathering in Turkmenistan is therefore the first official meeting in the new configuration, while Cholpon-Ata served, in a sense, as a rehearsal for it.

The most visible consequence is that the format once commonly referred to as “C5” has de facto become “C6.” Azerbaijan’s inclusion as a full participant changes the group’s logic: it is no longer exclusively Central Asian, but has evolved into a Caspian-Central Asian format with a direct link to the South Caucasus.

There is an important caveat here. Azerbaijan is not geographically part of Central Asia, and Baku makes no attempt to conceal that fact. But the country’s links with the region - through historical and cultural affinity, linguistic ties, energy resources, trade and transport routes - provide a foundation that makes its participation a natural step.

And finally, the key question: what does the C6 format offer its participants - both Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states? Four main areas stand out.

First, political dialogue across this vast space is likely to become even more active. Regular contacts at the leaders’ level make cooperation more systematic, while the format allows bilateral relations and multilateral initiatives to be coordinated in one place. This should make it possible to develop decisions and mechanisms more efficiently.

Second, the format is set to give a major boost to integration in transport and logistics - arguably its main practical dimension. Azerbaijan is located on the western shore of the Caspian Sea and occupies a key position in transport links between Europe and Asia. The Port of Baku, railway infrastructure and East-West corridors make the country an important transit link between Central Asia and Europe. Full participation in the C6 format brings discussions on regional projects into a broader institutional framework. This includes the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor: coordinating infrastructure, streamlining logistics procedures and improving the efficiency of freight transportation.

Third, there is energy. Azerbaijan is both an energy producer and a participant in the development of energy infrastructure. The delivery of Caspian energy resources to European markets, cooperation in electricity and renewable energy, and the development of new energy links could, according to the Azerbaijani side, create new avenues for economic cooperation.

And, of course, humanitarian cooperation cannot be overlooked. A shared historical and cultural heritage and linguistic affinity provide a natural basis for expanding contacts in education, science, culture, tourism and many other areas.

Indeed, the agenda of the consultative meetings is broad: developing political relations, expanding cooperation in the Caspian basin, strengthening transport and logistics links, increasing trade, implementing energy projects, digital transformation, renewable energy, combating climate change, agriculture, sustainable water management and humanitarian cooperation. Nor should the “behind-the-scenes factor” be overlooked. Alongside official talks, such events generate numerous informal contacts and discussions. Often, these interactions play no less important a role in reaching new agreements.

Full membership gives Azerbaijan an instrument it did not have before: a permanent platform where transport, energy and trade issues can be addressed systematically rather than from one meeting to the next. And the C6 has all the necessary elements to make this work.

The transport and energy agenda is now ready to move from declarations to implementation. The interests of the parties converge most clearly in these areas: Central Asia needs reliable access to European markets, while Azerbaijan has the port, railway infrastructure and experience in transit logistics. The Middle Corridor is already operating as a route, and it now has an institutional framework within which infrastructure can be synchronized, procedures streamlined and transportation efficiency improved. Add renewable energy, digital transformation and humanitarian ties, and it becomes clear that the format has a foundation for years to come.

For the region, this means the emergence of a new hub linking the Caspian, Central Asia and the South Caucasus. For Azerbaijan, it means consolidating its role not as a peripheral neighbor, but as a structural partner without which the region’s Caspian and transit agenda is genuinely incomplete. The Cholpon-Ata Declaration and today’s meeting in Turkmenistan show that this process is gaining momentum. The task now is to turn political will into concrete projects - and all six participants have both the motivation and a shared interest to do so.