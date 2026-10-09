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Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed $17.2B in nine months

Azerbaijan News 9 October 2026 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed $17.2B in nine months
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues reached $17.24 billion in January–September 2026, exceeding the forecast by $463.4 million, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The ministry reported that treasury authorities processed more than 984,000 payment orders during the period.

State budget revenues totaled $17.24 billion, up $99.8 million, or 0.6%, compared with the same period last year. Revenues exceeded the forecast by 2.8%.

State budget expenditures amounted to $14.91 billion in January–September, an increase of $400 million, or 2.8%, year-on-year, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, consolidated budget revenues totaled approximately $21.61 billion over the first nine months of 2026, while expenditures reached about $17.70 billion.

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