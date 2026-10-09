President of Belarus calls Azerbaijan's decision to chair CIS in 2028 historic

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called Azerbaijan's decision to assume the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the first time in 2028 historic, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"A new stage in our organization's development is the decision by the esteemed Ilham Heydarovich to assume the chairmanship for the first time in 2028. This is undoubtedly a historic moment," Lukashenko stated at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

The Belarusian leader also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in strengthening economic cooperation within the Commonwealth. According to him, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kazakhstan possess significant resources and potential to serve as the driving forces behind the CIS's development.

Lukashenko emphasized the need for more proactive measures regarding economic cooperation, noting that the economy should form the foundation of unity among the Commonwealth states.

"In this regard, he welcomed the statements made at the summit by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia concerning the development of logistics capabilities for the movement of goods," the statement read.

Lukashenko also thanked Uzbekistan for agreeing to lead the organization in 2027.