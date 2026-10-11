Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at an international tournament (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. An international trampoline gymnastics tournament was held in the Czech Republic from October 9 to 11. The gymnasts representing Azerbaijan achieved successful results.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Nijat Mirzayev and Ayan Shabanova, who competed in the mixed synchronized event among adults, scored 44.860 points and won silver medals.

In the synchronized event in the 13–14 age group, Omar Gasimli and Muhammad Hasanli scored 45.210 points to take first place.

In the individual events among juniors, Ammar Bakhshaliyev won gold with a score of 55.830 points, while Samira Huseynova also claimed gold, scoring 50.470 points.

Thus, the Azerbaijani gymnasts finished the tournament with three gold medals and one silver medal.