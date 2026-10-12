  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Weekly review of prices for Azeri Light, Dated Brent, and Urals

Azerbaijan News 12 October 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of prices for Azeri Light, Dated Brent, and Urals
Photo: SOCAR AQS
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Last week (October 5-9), average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Dated Brent, and Urals crude increased.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $5.15, or 4.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching $126.90 per barrel.

Based on the information, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $133.23 per barrel, and the lowest was $120.68.

The average price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $116.14 per barrel, which is $1.84, or 1.6%, more than the previous week’s figure. During the week, the maximum price was $122.39 per barrel, and the minimum was $109.88.

The average price of Urals crude oil increased by $2.09, or 2.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching $86.31 per barrel. During the week, the highest price was $91.45, and the lowest was $80.96.

Dated Brent crude averaged $129.9 per barrel, up $6.42, or 5.2%, from the previous week. During the week, the price reached a high of $135.74 per barrel and a low of $123.91.

Oil/Date

05.10.2026

06.10.2026

07.10.2026

08.10.2026

09.10.2026

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$124.61

$120.68

$125.19

$133.23

$130.81

$126.90

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$113.81

$109.88

$114.56

$122.39

$120.06

$116.14

Urals (EX NOVO)

$86.00

$80.96

$84.64

$91.45

$88.52

$86.31

Dated Brent

$128.36

$123.91

$129.09

$135.74

$132.59

$129.94

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more