Heydar Aliyev Center hosts briefing with creative team of film "44" - one of Azerbaijan's major film projects (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A briefing was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the creative team behind the feature film "44", one of Azerbaijan's major cinematic projects dedicated to the heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic (Second Karabakh) War, Trend’s correspondent reported from the event.

The film aims to preserve historical memory and foster patriotism among the younger generation.

The event included the presentation of the film's trailer and an informational video detailing the work on this large-scale project.

The film's artistic director and co-writer, Anar Alakbarov, emphasized the special significance of realizing this project ahead of the anniversary of the Glorious Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, an event that left a profound mark on the country's history.

"This victory was the result of the unity of the Azerbaijani people, the country's leadership, the army, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Above all, we wish to express our deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for making it possible to address this subject and bring this project to life.

The journey to creating this film wasn’t easy. We worked with material that demanded a high level of responsibility and meticulous attention to detail. We knew that the media and the public would scrutinize our work and ask questions; therefore, we strove to avoid even the slightest inaccuracies.

Of course, it’s impossible to cover every event of the 44-day war in a single film. We would have liked to tell many more stories. I hope that in the future, our directors and screenwriters will create new projects and that the number of films on this topic will grow. For our part, we are ready to provide the necessary support," noted Alakbarov.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and everyone who supported the implementation of this large-scale project over the years, as well as to media representatives, including the Trend news agency, for helping to disseminate information about the film.

"I want to thank everyone who worked on the project over these years, pouring their heart and soul into it. I would like to make special mention of the colleagues who supported us at every stage of the work. Their assistance was valuable not only from a professional standpoint but also on a personal level; that support was especially meaningful during the intense days of preparation," he added.

During the briefing, members of the creative team answered numerous questions from journalists.

The film's director, Ismayil Safarali, highlighted the team's cohesion and their deep dedication to the shared cause.

"Each of them put a piece of themselves into the film, and I want to express my special gratitude to everyone. Working on this picture was a great honor and, at the same time, a huge responsibility for me. I can say that this is one of the most important works of my career.

The events of those 44 days are forever etched in our memories. Back then, we hardly slept; we constantly followed the news, and everyone, in their own way, tried to offer support. We remember those days and everything we went through. That is why our responsibility is so great. Above all, we feel this responsibility toward our heroes, as the film tells their story.

We have come a long way, but there are still many plans ahead. I’m confident that many more films about the war and the events surrounding it will be made in the future," the director said.

Safarali also noted that work on the project spanned five years. According to him, one of the creators' primary goals was to honor the memory of the fallen and to convey the courage and resilience of those who lost their lives or were wounded during the First Karabakh War and the 44-Day Patriotic War.

"I believe we succeeded in achieving this goal. One reason the filmmaking process took so long was that every scene, sequence, and line of dialogue was meticulously crafted and discussed at length. We strove to view everything from multiple perspectives to ensure the film would appeal not only to Azerbaijani audiences but to international viewers as well.

We needed to process the events we had lived through and find a way to tell the story without the film becoming merely an emotional reaction to what had happened. In the wake of victory, emotions run high; joy, pride, and the pain of loss require time before raw emotion can give way to reflection.

It was crucial to create a work that presented these events not just through emotion, but through a conscious, considered perspective. Moreover, a film of this nature cannot be made simply by picking up a camera and heading to the set; it requires a large team and a careful assessment of available resources and production capabilities.

I was previously asked whether this film would mark a turning point for Azerbaijani cinema. I’m convinced that it will. I am certain the picture will provide fresh momentum for the development of our film industry," added Safarali.

Maxim Smetana, the film's co-director, spoke about the picture's central theme, emphasizing that it is rooted in love for one's homeland and self-sacrifice.

"When a director and screenwriter begin working on a film, they always ask themselves: what is this story about? For me, the answer is quite simple.

This film is about love for one's homeland and self-sacrifice. Our work begins with these very sentiments. Love for the homeland is the film's core idea," he noted.

Turkish actress Özge Gürel, who plays one of the lead roles, expressed her happiness at being part of this historic project. She said that filming in Azerbaijan left her with the warmest of impressions.

"I was very anxious when I first received the offer, but then I realized the magnitude of the responsibility this story entailed and the depth of preparation it required. For me, this wasn't just another acting job. The work became an important part of my life and gave me a new experience that will stay with me for a long time.

The time spent filming and the opportunity to be part of this story allowed me to truly feel it. I witnessed a great struggle and strove to tell the story of these events with the utmost honesty and authenticity. I poured a great deal of myself into the role. Moreover, I formed close bonds with the people alongside whom I told this story.

We worked with great enthusiasm. Through this film, we didn't just tell a heroic tale; we addressed real events that actually took place." "This is not a fictional plot, but a story actually lived by real people, and that held immense significance for me.

Realizing the responsibility involved in this project was also crucial. We were telling the story of an entire nation's pain, its struggle and heroism, and the victory achieved through that struggle. Our entire team fully understood this. We strove to convey the emotions people genuinely experienced with great sensitivity and sincerity. I hope the audience will also feel these emotions and understand the story we wanted to tell," the actress said.

Gürel also emphasized that her character, Zeynep, represents the many young women who waited for their loved ones to return from the war, some of whom never saw them come back.

Ibrahim Chingiz, who plays the lead role of the special forces soldier Rashad, spoke about the unique relationship between his character and Zeynep.

"If we look at foreign war movies, especially romantic dramas, we often see the same narrative pattern: a man goes off to war, while the woman stays in a safer place, waiting for her loved one.

In our film, both characters are fighters. Zeynep isn't in a haven; she heads to the front lines to treat the wounded as a medic. Ganja, for instance, came under missile attack, so the protection of the civilian population becomes a key theme of the film.

Both characters place humanity, camaraderie, and a sense of duty above personal interests. That is what sets them apart from many typical characters in war romances. Through the stories of Zeynep and Rashad, we show that war leaves its mark not only on the battlefield but also on the lives of civilians.

Zeynab and Rashad are a young couple in love, making plans and dreaming of a completely different life. But when war breaks out and Rashad leaves for the front, Zeynab undergoes an internal transformation. She faces a choice: leave and abandon her former life, or follow Rashad and remain part of the unfolding events. Ultimately, she decides not to turn back.

Witnessing Rashad’s love for his homeland and realizing the sacrifices he is willing to make for it, Zeynab gains a deeper understanding of his feelings. This, in turn, strengthens her own love for him. "Their story is, therefore, not merely a tale of romance, but a narrative about an internal choice, devotion, and self-sacrifice," the actor noted.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki, who played Rashad’s mother, said that she didn’t simply perform the role, she lived it.

"Reliving it all today takes me back to the events of those 44 days. Conveying the memories, feelings, and emotions of those who lived through those events is an incredibly delicate and weighty task. As an actress, I felt that there was no room for mere acting in front of the camera. Because there was no acting in that 44-day war. It was real life.

There were our martyrs, who gave their lives to help secure this victory. There are our veterans who fought on the front lines. There is the consistent policy of the country's leadership, making necessary decisions and issuing timely orders. There is our President, who knows exactly what needs to be done in any given situation. And none of this is acting.

Realizing this, I felt that one cannot rely solely on acting technique, specific glances, or psychological tricks when in front of the camera. There had to be truth and reality.

In those days, every citizen of Azerbaijan followed the news and rejoiced upon learning of the liberation of our lands. We all experienced incredible emotions! We couldn't sit still during the President's addresses; we listened to them standing up. Every time he spoke, we waited for news of victory with excitement, bated breath, and tears in our eyes.

I took my mother’s hands, and she stroked my hair. Everyone arrived on set with such love, from directors and actors to the technical crew and assistant directors. Sometimes, during filming, we would relive the excitement, inspiration, and determination to win that had accompanied us throughout those 44 days. And now, as we look back on those events, it is impossible not to recall everything we went through. I am certain that these feelings will return to us when watching the film," the actress noted.

The film's producer, Executive Director of the Baku Media Center, Orman Aliyev, emphasized that Azerbaijani society had been waiting for such a film for many years, ever since the First Karabakh War and the long journey toward the liberation of Karabakh. He also spoke about plans to promote the film on international platforms.

"The subject matter of the film itself placed a great responsibility on us, and the fact that the project was being realized with the participation of the Baku Media Center made it even more significant. We are well aware of the high standards required for every project the center's team works on. I’m confident that we have successfully risen to the challenge.

A large international team, bringing together specialists from over ten countries, worked on the project. This demonstrates the international interest in the film. Moving forward, we intend to do everything possible to ensure the widest possible audience sees the film at various international venues.

I also want to highlight the technical aspects of the production. The Baku Media Center has been active in the film production industry for about 15 years. Under the leadership of Arzu Aliyeva, the center places great emphasis on the development of Azerbaijani cinema and continuously upgrades its technical infrastructure.

To create the film, we acquired additional state-of-the-art equipment used in global film production. Every director and cinematographer knows the importance of working with high-end professional gear; that is precisely why we made sure to equip the film crew with everything necessary.

To ensure audiences could fully appreciate the visuals and sound, we employed modern technical solutions during the film's production. We strove for the highest possible quality in both image and audio. Specialized technical equipment was used to capture the full depth of the musical score and the film's sonic atmosphere.

I would like very much to see more projects emerging in Azerbaijan that can be presented to audiences with such a high level of technical excellence," noted Orman Aliyev.

Ruslan Aghababayev spoke about the film's musical concept, noting that Anar Alakbarov was the originator of the soundtrack idea.

"The music for a film like this shouldn't just be background noise. It needs to convey the characters' feelings, heighten the emotional impact of the events, and help the viewer gain a deeper understanding of the story. While composing the music, we aimed to preserve the work's national character and incorporate Azerbaijani musical intonations. For the recording and mixing, we collaborated with professionals who have worked in renowned international studios.

I worked on the music for a year. During that time, I revisited numerous episodes and various segments of the film. Each time I returned to these scenes, I relived the characters' emotions and recalled their facial expressions.

We grew close during the process, so I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve as the composer for this project," noted Aghababayev.

The film's music producer, Honored Artist Vugar Jamalzade, also spoke about the work accomplished.

"After listening to the music, our international colleagues showed great interest in Azerbaijani musical motifs. They participated enthusiastically in discussions, offering ideas and sharing their thoughts on how to refine specific musical passages. It was particularly gratifying to see how deeply they had immersed themselves in our culture and musical traditions.

I believe the collaboration was both fascinating and fruitful. I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity to work on this project, and I hope the audience enjoys the result," he remarked.

The screenplay was written by Anar Alakbarov and Ismayil Iman. Iman recounted that during one of his first meetings with Alakbarov, the latter mentioned that the film had essentially already taken shape in his imagination and that the task now was to bring that story to the screen.

"I’m very glad that this moment has finally arrived and that we can watch the film together. From the very beginning, the film had a clear educational and enlightening purpose. We wanted this to be reflected in both the dialogue and the development of the plot.

It was important for us to create a work that would resonate not only with today's audiences but also with future generations. We aimed to make the film accessible to a broad audience so that the people who will live in an independent Azerbaijan in the years to come could also see it and learn more about these events. That was one of our primary objectives," the screenwriter noted.

Rasim Abdullayev, the project's youngest cast member, who played the role of Aydin, shared that participating in the film was not only the fulfillment of a childhood dream but also an opportunity to connect with his own family's history.

"My family's history is closely linked to the Karabakh War: my grandfather died during the First Karabakh War, and my father took part in the 44-day Patriotic War. Therefore, being part of a film dedicated to these events held special significance for me.

I’m glad that our soldiers are strong today and that Karabakh has returned to Azerbaijan. I congratulate everyone on this victory!" he said.

Ilgar Musayev, who played the role of Special Forces commander Ramazan, recounted how he and the other actors underwent special training at a military base to portray the events on screen as authentically as possible.

"We faced numerous challenges during filming, including those caused by weather conditions. Sometimes, circumstances changed quite unexpectedly. We might have planned a shoot for the following day, only for the temperature to drop to minus 18 degrees, creating additional difficulties.

Preparing the locations was no easy task: we had to clear the terrain, reorganize the filming process from scratch, and adapt to working conditions in the mountains. At times, we had to start almost from square one. Yet, even under these circumstances, the crew stayed with us to the very end. They supported the actors, kept a close eye on the action, listened to our suggestions, and took part in discussing operational issues. I’m deeply grateful to the entire team for that.

We truly underwent the same trials faced by special forces soldiers and even took a sort of exam administered by commanders. We wanted to get as close to reality as possible so that the audience could feel the authenticity of what was unfolding on screen.

Throughout the process, we strove to understand not only how the characters acted but also how they spoke to one another, addressed their comrades, and supported each other in difficult situations.

Furthermore, throughout the entire shoot, we worked closely with active-duty military personnel from a specific unit. The team also included two professional soldiers who had seen combat before being discharged; they helped us authentically portray the nuances of military service and soldier behavior in combat conditions.

It’s a great honor for me to be part of this film and to contribute to telling the story of our people," said Musayev.

During the briefing, gratitude was also expressed to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan for its assistance in preparing filming locations and ensuring the safety of the project participants.

The film "44" serves as an artistic chronicle of the Azerbaijani people's historic Victory. The film was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA), and the Baku Media Center.

In terms of production scale, the number of specialists involved, filming locations, technical resources utilized, and the level of international cooperation, the film stands as one of the largest cinematic projects in Azerbaijan in recent years.

The project engaged 198 specialists across various fields. The cast and crew included 2,500 military personnel, 42 special forces soldiers, 32 lead actors, 1,143 supporting actors, and approximately 2,000 extras for crowd scenes. Veterans of the Second Karabakh War also participated in the filming.

Representatives from all branches and services of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were involved in the production. Filming utilized over 150 units of military hardware, weaponry, engineering equipment, aircraft, and vehicles, as well as communication systems, gear, and specialized equipment.

In total, filming took place at more than 130 locations. Specialists from the U.S., Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UK, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Poland, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Estonia contributed to the film's production.