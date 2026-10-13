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Political ties with Laos have been developing successfully for many years - President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan News 13 October 2026 11:38 (UTC +04:00)
Political ties with Laos have been developing successfully for many years - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. As for political relations, these ties have been developing successfully for many years, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend's correspondent reports.

“Diplomatic relations were established between our countries more than thirty years ago, and over the years, we have consistently demonstrated solidarity and mutual support within numerous international organizations. This remains true today, and I am confident that it will continue to be so in the future,” the head of state added.

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