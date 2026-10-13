Azerbaijan’s full membership in Central Asian forum boosts regional ties - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijan’s participation as a full member in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Turkmenbashi in October 2026 opens up new opportunities for strengthening regional cooperation, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at a gala reception in Baku marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, Trend's correspondent reports.

“This is the first Consultative Meeting in which our country has participated as a full member of the format, thanks to the historic initiative of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the unanimous support of our brotherly Central Asian countries,” Jabbarov said.

According to Jabbarov, the meeting served as an important platform for further strengthening Azerbaijan’s partnership with the countries of the region, expanding regional cooperation, and discussing issues of mutual interest.

The minister also noted the importance of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, highlighting the role of trusting relations between the heads of state, mutual support within international organizations, and regular high-level reciprocal visits.

“Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are united by a shared history, culture, and friendly and fraternal ties,” he noted.

Jabbarov recalled that during the state visit of Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan on June 22–23, 2026, the two sides signed important documents in various fields, including economic cooperation. The heads of state also familiarized themselves with the large-scale reconstruction and construction work being carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

The minister made a special mention of the construction of a mosque in Fuzuli, an initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

“The mosque being built in the city of Fuzuli at the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is a symbol of friendship between our brotherly peoples,” Jabbarov emphasized.

The minister congratulated Turkmenistan on its national holiday and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the partnership between the two countries.