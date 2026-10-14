ADA University open to foreign university partnerships – Hafiz Pashayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. ADA University, marking its 20th anniversary this year, is open to cooperation with other universities, including in the field of engineering sciences, Rector of ADA University and former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S., Hafiz Pashayev, said at the opening ceremony of the 20th IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

"It’s important to us that we focus primarily on engineering disciplines, including electrical engineering. Therefore, we need to establish cooperation with many universities. I ask those present to note that we are open to collaboration and partnership," the rector said.

He noted that the AICT conference has been held for many years, a testament to its relevance and success.

He also welcomed the conference participants, including representatives of the academic community and scholars from Kazakhstan and Serbia.

The rector expressed hope that the participation of renowned scientists in the conference would serve as an additional incentive for students to acquire new knowledge.

Furthermore, Pashayev spoke about ADA University's cooperation with the Polytechnic University of Turin within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Italy University initiative. According to him, the university has been operating for less than five years, with the first class of students set to graduate next year.

In conclusion, the rector wished the participants a pleasant stay in Azerbaijan and encouraged them to find time to explore Baku and visit ADA University.

The 20th IEEE International Conference on Application of Information and Communication Technologies (AICT2026) is underway at ADA University in Baku.

The conference is being held in Azerbaijan for the seventh time and marks the 20th anniversary of the AICT series this year, under the slogan “20 Years Connecting Science, Technology and Society.”

The event is jointly organized by ADA University, relevant IEEE units in Azerbaijan, Politecnico di Torino, George Washington University, Nazarbayev University, the United Arab Emirates University, Tashkent University of Information Technologies, Kazakh-British Technical University, Tbilisi State University, Georgian Technical University, SDU University, the Nikola Tesla Institute of Electrical Engineering, and the Alessandro Faedo Institute of Information Science and Technologies.

The conference aims to facilitate knowledge exchange in information and communication technologies and discuss the latest advances in the field. It brings together researchers, scientists, and industry representatives.