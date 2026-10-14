Iranian deputy foreign minister arrives in Baku for CICA summit on Oct. 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday (October 14), the Iranian Embassy told Trend.

According to the information, the deputy foreign minister will participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) during his visit.

His visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled to last two days.

The 7th Summit of CICA will be held in Baku on October 15.

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Azerbaijan on October 12, accompanied by the Head of Iran's Crisis Management Organization, Hossein Sajedinia; the Governor of Ardabil, Masoud Emami Yeganeh; the Governor of Gilan Province, Hadi Haghshenas; a member of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Yaghoub Rezazadeh; and advisors to the Interior Minister, Hamid Khajenejad and Mehdi Javaheri.