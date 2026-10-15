Anglo Asian Mining sees record copper output of 14,354 tonnes in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Anglo Asian Mining saw a record copper production in the first nine months of 2026 at 14,354 tonnes, as compared to 3,476 tonnes in 9M 2025, the company said in its updated report.

As such, the company’s copper output rose by more than fourfold year-on-year.

As for Q3 2026, copper production continued to grow quarter-on-quarter to 5,514 tonnes in Q3 2026, as compared to 5,129 tonnes in Q2 2026, as “Demirli ramps up to full production by the end of November”.

“In line with its medium-term growth strategy, the company will become a majority copper producer in 2026,” said Anglo Asian Mining.

Reza Vaziri, CEO of Anglo Asian Mining, pointed out that the company is very well placed to deliver its medium-term strategy of becoming a mid-tier, majority copper producer.

“We are delighted with the continued operational progress made during the Quarter, with successive quarter-on-quarter copper production growth driven by the ongoing ramp-up at Demirli, which remains on track to enter full production by the end of November,” he said.

Anglo Asian Mining plc is a copper and gold producer with a high-quality portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan.

The company is progressing its strategic plan for growth, which is a clearly defined path to transition to a multi-asset, mid-tier, copper and gold producer by 2030. Copper is now the principal product of the company, with forecast annual production in 2030 of around 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes. This growth will be achieved by bringing three new mines into production during the period 2027 to 2030 at Xarxar, Garadag and Zafar. This is in addition to the new Gilar and Demirli mines, which commenced production in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively.