Anglo Asian Mining's gold output in Azerbaijan drops to 6,781 ounces in Q3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Gold output by Anglo Asian Mining in Azerbaijan has reached 6,781 ounces in Q3 2026, down from 6,798 ounces in Q3 2025, reads the latest report by the company.

Of the 6,781 ounces produced in the third quarter of this year, 5,582 ounces were contained in gold doré, while 1,199 ounces were from flotation and SART production.

This is while in the first nine months of 2026, Anglo Asian Mining produced 19,110 ounces of gold, as compared to 18,912 ounces in the same period of 2025.

“Total gold bullion sales stood at 5,733 ounces at an average of $4,259 per ounce (Q3 2025: 5,181 ounces at an average of $3,430 per ounce),” said the company.

Anglo Asian Mining maintains its Full Year 2026 guidance of 26,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold.

Anglo Asian Mining plc is a copper and gold producer with a high-quality portfolio of production and exploration assets in Azerbaijan.

The company is progressing its strategic plan for growth, which is a clearly defined path to transition to a multi-asset, mid-tier, copper and gold producer by 2030. Copper is now the principal product of the company, with forecast annual production in 2030 of around 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes. This growth will be achieved by bringing three new mines into production during the period 2027 to 2030 at Xarxar, Garadag and Zafar. This is in addition to the new Gilar and Demirli mines which commenced production in May 2025 and July 2025, respectively.