Nearly 39,000 farmers score high enough for advance subsidies in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Nearly 39,000 of the 313,000 farmers assessed during the 2025-2026 declaration period in Azerbaijan scored above 30 points, making them eligible to apply for an advance payment of 30% of their crop subsidies, Surkhay Novruzov, head of the "Agricultural Artificial Intelligence" project, said at a press conference today, Trend's correspondent reports.

He said the assessment takes into account several criteria, including soil analysis, crop rotation and repeat planting, appropriate crop selection, the use of organic fertilizers, insurance coverage, adoption of modern technologies and the accuracy of farmers’ declarations.

"Farmers with a rating above 30 points can apply for an advance payment of 30% of their crop subsidies. The assessment of advance subsidy applications also uses a solution that analyzes satellite imagery to determine whether fields have been plowed," Novruzov said.

According to him, the AI and digital solutions developed under the project are available to farmers through the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EAIS), a mobile application, and the "KTN ASI" (Agrarian AI) Telegram bot.

"The mobile application includes risk maps for different crop growth stages and the components of the farmer rating. The Telegram bot provides information on disease and pest risks, suitable times for spraying, risks at different crop growth stages and field-level irrigation requirements," he said.

The Telegram bot sends daily notifications to farmers’ mobile phones. For registered agricultural plots, the system provides an hourly risk forecast for the next seven days, explains the meteorological factors behind the risks, and identifies suitable times for spraying.

The results provided by the system are for informational purposes. Farmers are advised to consult an agronomist before carrying out agricultural practices or plant protection measures.