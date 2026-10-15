Azerbaijan makes AI farming services available to nearly 350,000 farmers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Nearly 350,000 active farmers in Azerbaijan can access the services offered under the "Agricultural Artificial Intelligence" project through their electronic accounts, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilhama Gadimova said today at a press conference, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She said farmers can view their ratings and plant health information through their electronic accounts. However, complete data on the coordinates of their land plots is essential for accessing the services.

"We are not talking about temperatures at the national or city level. The information provided is determined according to the location of the specific plot entered into the system by the farmer. If the coordinates of a plot are incomplete in the farmer’s account, the information they receive may also be incomplete," Gadimova said.

She noted that the services are tailored to the plots registered by users and the crops they select. Efforts to raise awareness and increase the number of farmers using the services via Telegram will also continue.

"We have worked with pioneering farmers in this process. They have used the Telegram tools in their orchards and fields. We have now moved on to collecting their feedback. This helps us verify the accuracy of the solutions we provide and improve the project based on farmers’ additional questions and suggestions," the deputy minister said.

Gadimova added that work on a crop identification solution would begin in the fourth quarter of this year. The solution will help determine whether the crop declared by a farmer is actually present in the field.

"Initially, soil preparation is checked, followed by crop emergence, and finally crop identification. We need to operate the modules in parallel with the agricultural year to assess their accuracy. The data is also verified in the field," she said.

According to Gadimova, work on preparing digital crop maps for farmers, as envisaged in the new state program, will also begin in the fourth quarter. The aim is to complete the initial stage of these solutions this year.