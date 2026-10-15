Turkmen president names Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship special

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan's chairmanship holds a special place in the history of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said during his address at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku on Thursday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He said the platform was important for establishing peace and ensuring sustainable development.

“I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the high level of organization. In this regard, we support the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We believe that regional cooperation is particularly important amid current changes. This format allows us to exchange experience, identify obstacles and work to overcome them.

Artificial intelligence creates broad opportunities for economic development. At the same time, it requires a responsible approach, which can be fostered through cooperation and mutual trust,” he said.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme “Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.