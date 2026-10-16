Azerbaijan projects $31.3B in consolidated budget spending by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's consolidated budget expenditures are projected to reach 53.14 billion manat ($31.3 billion) in 2030, an increase of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion), or 8.8%, compared with the approved 2026 figure.

This is stated in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework prepared by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance for the 2027–2030 period.

According to the document, consolidated budget expenditures are projected to amount to 50.37 billion manat ($29.6 billion) in 2027. This is 1.5 billion manat (approximately $904 million), or 3.1%, higher than the approved 2026 figure.

State budget expenditures are expected to amount to 42.4 billion manat ($24.9 billion) in 2027. This is 696.4 million manat ($409.6 million), or 1.7%, higher than the approved 2026 figure.

By the end of the medium-term period, state budget expenditures are projected to reach 44.2 billion manat ($26 billion) in 2030. This is 2.5 billion manat ($1.5 billion), or 6.1%, higher than the approved 2026 budget.

Of the 42.4 billion manat allocated for state budget expenditures in 2027, 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion), or 62.3%, will be allocated to current expenditures. This is 1.19 billion manat ($704.9 million), or approximately 4.7% based on the rounded figures, higher than the 2026 figure.

Capital expenditures are projected at 13.8 billion manat ($8.1 billion), accounting for 32.5% of total expenditures. This is 244.4 million manat ($143.8 million), or 1.7%, less than in 2026.

Expenditures on servicing public debt and liabilities are expected to amount to 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion). This is 257.6 million manat ($151.5 million), or 10.5%, lower than the approved 2026 figure.

The document notes that the increase in current state budget expenditures will be driven primarily by social spending. These expenditures are projected to reach 27.7365 billion manat ($16.3 billion) in 2030, up 2.5349 billion manat ($1.5 billion), or 10.1%, from the approved 2026 figure.

At the same time, the growth rate of current expenditures is expected not to exceed the growth rates of non-oil and gas GDP and non-oil and gas revenues over the medium term. The objective is to ensure that current expenditures are fully covered by non-oil and gas revenues by the end of this period.

This goal is intended to be achieved through both an increase in non-oil and gas revenues and the optimization of current expenditures.