FAO develops program for liberated territories – Nasar Hayat (Exclusive Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture to develop a strategy and program for the natural resources and agricultural potential of the country's liberated territories, FAO Representative in Azerbaijan Nasar Hayat told Trend.

In an interview with Trend on the sidelines of the World Food Day 2026 event, jointly organized by ADA University, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, and FAO on Friday, Hayat discussed cooperation between the organization and Azerbaijan.

He said FAO was cooperating with the Ministry of Agriculture on artificial intelligence solutions, technological innovations, and digital technologies for the agricultural sector. The organization is also working with the ministry to develop a strategy and program to make use of the natural resources and agricultural potential of the liberated territories.

Hayat said FAO was considering a number of projects for implementation in Azerbaijan. The organization's main priority is to support the Ministry of Agriculture in achieving the objectives set under the Agricultural Development Program.

"At the same time, the agricultural sector faces various challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, and soil health. These are just a few of the challenges. We intend to provide support across all these areas," he said.

According to Hayat, cooperation should help the ministry achieve the program's intended results while also addressing the needs of Azerbaijan's population and farmers.

He said artificial intelligence was becoming an increasingly useful tool in various sectors, including agriculture.

Hayat stressed that introducing innovations, using technology, and advancing digitalization were essential for the agricultural sector. These opportunities are not limited to the most advanced agricultural technologies but also cover various aspects of farmers' daily activities.

"We can also look at areas such as early warning, climate change, efficient water use, and market information. These are some of the areas where technology can provide real support to farmers in achieving better results and producing better crops with fewer resources," he said.

Hayat also noted that FAO had the capacity to support the development and application of artificial intelligence solutions for agriculture in Azerbaijan.

"We are working with the Ministry of Agriculture on artificial intelligence solutions, as well as other technological and digital innovations. We have extensive capabilities not only in our office in Azerbaijan but also in our subregional office in Ankara, our regional office in Budapest, and our headquarters in Rome," the FAO representative said.

He also addressed support for the development of sustainable agriculture in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, noting that FAO approaches the region from the perspective of agriculture and natural resource management.

"We are currently working with the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a strategy and program on how the natural resources and agricultural potential of that area can be developed," Hayat said.

Having visited Karabakh several times, Hayat described the region's agricultural production potential as substantial.

"I have been to the Karabakh region many times. The region has great potential. It is very rich in both natural and water resources and has considerable potential for agricultural production," he said.

Hayat emphasized the importance of attracting more young people to agriculture to help ensure food supplies for the population.

He said one of the main tasks was to explain to young people the connection between agriculture and technology.

"Most young people, especially those living in cities, think that agriculture is still the same activity their grandparents were engaged in. However, agriculture has undergone tremendous development over the past two generations," he said.

The FAO representative noted that modern agriculture had become a sector that uses drones, artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and satellite imagery.

"Today, this sector is connected with drones, artificial intelligence, digital solutions, and satellite imagery. In other words, agriculture is just as modern as any other sector," Hayat said.

Azerbaijan became a member of FAO on October 20, 1995.