World Bank Group mobilizes $100M private capital in Azerbaijan, FY26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. In Azerbaijan, the World Bank Group has mobilized around $100 million in private capital in fiscal year 2026, the Bank said on Oct. 16.

“The World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan sets out a roadmap to support the country's transition to a more competitive and inclusive economy. It is built around two objectives: increased productivity and better jobs, and increased resilience and sustainability. The framework aims to promote job creation, small and medium enterprise development, and access to sustainable finance. It supports the development of the Middle Corridor for trade and transit, upgrades to digital infrastructure, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. It also seeks to mobilize private capital, scale up renewable energy, and improve water-use efficiency,” the World Bank said.

In general, the World Bank Group mobilized more private capital in fiscal year 2026 than in any year in its history and issued a record volume of guarantees, delivering on a goal shareholders and clients have pressed for years: putting more private capital to work alongside its own financing and expertise in developing economies.

Private capital mobilized by the World Bank Group has more than tripled over the past four years, rising from $35 billion in FY22 to $112 billion in FY26. Combined with the Group’s own financing, that brought total financing and mobilization in developing economies to well over $200 billion in FY26.

The growth was broad-based. PCM to lower-middle-income countries rose from $14 billion in FY22 to $37 billion in FY26—nearly tripling. In upper-middle-income countries, it increased from $12 billion to $50 billion—more than quadrupling. In low-income countries, among the most challenging settings for private capital, PCM was maintained at about $3 billion. And across Africa, PCM rose from approximately $9 billion to $22 billion, an increase of nearly 150%.