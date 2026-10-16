Azerbaijan adopts pearl standard to improve market transparency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A new state standard has been adopted in Azerbaijan regarding the terminology and classification of natural, cultured, and composite cultured pearls, as well as pearl imitations. The state standard, AZS 1022:2026, will facilitate the accurate naming of products, inform consumers about their characteristics, and enhance transparency in the pearl trade.

The new standard is significant in terms of establishing a unified terminology and classification approach for pearls.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Jewelers Association Public Union’s Management Board, Chairman of the Technical Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, economist Rovshan Amirjanov told Trend in an interview about the ways to prevent deceptive presentations in the country's pearl market.

According to him, the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND), which operates under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, has adopted the state standard AZS 1022:2026, titled "Natural, Cultured, Composite Cultured Pearls and Pearl Imitations - Terminology and Classification (Nomenclature)," and entered it into the State Register of Normative Documents on Standardization.

"Pearls and their imitations are widely used in the creation of jewelry. Therefore, it is essential to have a unified regulatory approach regarding the naming of these products, the identification of their types, and the presentation of their characteristics. The new standard facilitates the establishment of general rules in this regard," Amirjanov said.

He noted that the standard defines the terminology and classification for natural, cultured, and composite cultured pearls, as well as pearl imitations. The document also aims to ensure that information regarding processing methods and care requirements for these products is presented more clearly and accurately.

"The implementation of this standard will contribute to increasing transparency in the buying and selling process and protecting consumer rights. Accurately describing the type of pearl, its characteristics, and the processing method used is essential for enabling the buyer to make an informed decision. Furthermore, the use of standardized terminology can help prevent the presentation of false or misleading information regarding the product's characteristics," he emphasized.

According to Amirjanov, international practices were taken into account during the development of the new standard. The document has been aligned with the 2026 edition of the "Pearl Book" published by the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO) and has been submitted to that international organization.

"Following its submission to CIBJO, the draft received a positive review, and approval was granted for the document to be registered as a national standard in Azerbaijan. This approach is significant in terms of aligning local standardization practices with international principles," the economist pointed out.

The draft state standard AZS 1022:2026, titled “Natural, cultured, composite cultured pearls and pearl imitations - terminology and classification (nomenclature)”, which is based on the 2026 edition of the “Pearl Book” published by CIBJO, was developed with the participation of representatives from the following entities: the Consumer Goods Expertise Center under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control (which operates under the President of Azerbaijan); the Technical Committee for Standardization of “Precious Metals and Precious Stones” (AZSTAND/TK 36), based at the aforementioned Center, AZSTAND, also under the State Agency, AzerGold CJSC, Azersouvenir LLC (under the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan), the Azerbaijan Jewelers Association, and other relevant state bodies and organizations.