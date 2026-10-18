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Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Azerbaijan Round-up 18 October 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Photo: Trend News Agency
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. This week (from October 12 through 16), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 5

1.7000

October 12

1.7000

October 6

1.7000

October 13

1.7000

October 7

1.7000

October 14

1.7000

October 8

1.7000

October 15

1.7000

October 9

1.7000

October 16

1.7000
Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00466 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90514 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 5

1.9014

October 12

1.9053

October 6

1.9069

October 13

1.8992

October 7

1.9095

October 14

1.9055

October 8

1.9048

October 15

1.9067

October 9

1.9023

October 16

1.9090
Average exchange rate for the week

1.90498

 Average exchange rate for the week

1.90514

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0342 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01694 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.01922 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 5

2.0238

October 12

1.9948

October 6

2.0032

October 13

2.0276

October 7

1.9963

October 14

2.0299

October 8

1.9883

October 15

2.0148

October 9

1.9998

October 16

2.0290
Average exchange rate for the week

2.00228

 Average exchange rate for the week

2.01922

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0343 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

October 5

0.0346

October 12

0.0345

October 6

0.0346

October 13

0.0344

October 7

0.0346

October 14

0.0344

October 8

0.0345

October 15

0.0344

October 9

0.0345

October 16

0.0343
Average exchange rate for the week

0.0346

 Average exchange rate for the week

0.0344

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