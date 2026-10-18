Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. This week (from October 12 through 16), the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 5 1.7000 October 12 1.7000 October 6 1.7000 October 13 1.7000 October 7 1.7000 October 14 1.7000 October 8 1.7000 October 15 1.7000 October 9 1.7000 October 16 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000 Average exchange rate for the week 1.7000

Over the course of the week, the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro rose by 0.0037 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.00466 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.90514 manat per euro.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 5 1.9014 October 12 1.9053 October 6 1.9069 October 13 1.8992 October 7 1.9095 October 14 1.9055 October 8 1.9048 October 15 1.9067 October 9 1.9023 October 16 1.9090 Average exchange rate for the week 1.90498 Average exchange rate for the week 1.90514

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0342 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0.01694 manat compared to the previous week, to 2.01922 manat per 100 rubles.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against 100 Russian rubles:

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate October 5 2.0238 October 12 1.9948 October 6 2.0032 October 13 2.0276 October 7 1.9963 October 14 2.0299 October 8 1.9883 October 15 2.0148 October 9 1.9998 October 16 2.0290 Average exchange rate for the week 2.00228 Average exchange rate for the week 2.01922

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, amounting to 0.0343 manat per lira.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the Turkish lira: